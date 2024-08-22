Babies will have their "Wildest Dreams" thanks to new installment of 'Lullaby Renditions of Taylor Swift'

If "You Need to Calm Down," we've got the album for you: Lullaby Renditions of Taylor Swift Volume 2.

The new collection comes nine years after the Rockabye Baby brand released the first volume. Needless to say, there have been a lot of new Taylor albums released since 2015. That's why this new collection is mostly comprised of songs from Taylor's more recent albums, including folklore, Midnights, evermore, The Tortured Poets Department and Lover. The selections include "Anti-Hero," "Cardigan," "Cruel Summer," "Willow" and "I Can Do It With a Broken Heart."

However, there are a few "oldies" on there, so to speak, from 1989, Reputation and Speak Now, including "Enchanted," "Look What You Made Me Do" and "Wildest Dreams."

The album arrives Sept. 15. Here's the track listing:

"Anti-Hero"

"You Need To Calm Down"

"Fortnight"

"Look What You Made Me Do"

"Cruel Summer"

"Karma"

"Don't Blame Me"

"Wildest Dreams"

"I Can Do It With a Broken Heart"

"August"

"Willow"

"Cardigan"

"Lover"

"Enchanted"

The Rockabye Baby brand has put out over 130 albums, including lullaby renditions of artists like The Beatles, Adele, Lady Gaga, Beyoncé, Coldplay, Journey, Prince and Queen.

