Away We Go

Record-breaking numbers of Labor Day Weekend travelers are already out there on the busiest travel day of the weekend. Monday will come in second, but the usual advisories are out there to leave early for the airports and call ahead, and have a full tank of gas. Gas is cheaper, but if you run into any trouble on the highway, AAA’s Tow-To-Go Program is already in effect. You don’t have to be a member, and can call (855) 2-TOW-2-GO or (855) 286-9246 for help through Tuesday.

The tropics are awake on this first anniversary of Idalia making landfall in the Big Bend area one year ago. There are two systems on the map, one of which could impact our forecast next week. The next name of the list is Francine, and to stay up to date on the movement keep the Dove Hurricane Guide handy on all your devices at wduv.com and on the app at @1055thedove.

With that in mind, check your supply kit. The second of Florida’s two, 14-day Disaster Preparedness Sales Tax Holidays is underway through next Friday, September 6th. Once again, it’s a good time to stock up on supplies as we approach the heart of hurricane season, and the full list is here. You can also check the Dove Hurricane Guide for tips and updates from 10 Tampa Bay Weather.

Weather permitting, there is one more thing you can do this weekend. Scallop season reopened in Pasco County this week after high levels of algae and other toxins put a pause on the season. The FWC said the current levels meet the standards set by National Shellfish Sanitation Program. The season will now run through Sept 24th.

