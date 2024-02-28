Artists celebrating Elton John and Bernie Taupin’s Gershwin Prize announced

Bernie Taupin and Elton John, the Library of Congress Gershwin Prize for Popular Song 2024 honorees; Photo Credit: Gavin Bond

By Jill Lances
Elton John and Bernie Taupin are being honored with the Library of Congress’ Gershwin Prize for Popular Song this year, and now, we know who'll be on hand to help them celebrate.
Performers confirmed for the event include EurythmicsAnnie Lennox, Brandi Carlile, Garth Brooks, Maren Morris, Charlie Puth, Jacob Lusk of Gabriels and hard rockers Metallica.

While Metallica may seem like an odd choice for an Elton and Bernie celebration, the artists have worked together in the past. In fact, Elton covered Metallica's "Nothing Else Matters" for their Metallica Blacklist tribute album.

Metallica isn't the only artist with a past connection to Elton and Bernie. Brandi, a well known friend of Elton, joined him onstage for "Don't Let the Sun Go Down On Me" at his final U.S. show at Dodger's Stadium in 2022, while Maren covered Elton's "Mona Lisas and Mad Hatters" for the 2018 country compilation Restoration: Reimagining the Songs of Elton John and Bernie Taupin.

Garth has covered Elton songs in concert and recorded his own version of “Don’t Let the Sun Go Down On Me," while Jacob joined Elton onstage at the U.K.'s Glastonbury Festival in 2023; he's also set to perform at Elton’s annual Academy Awards viewing party on March 10.

Elton John & Bernie Taupin: The Library of Congress Gershwin Prize for Popular Song will air Monday, April 8, at 8 p.m. on PBS.

The Gershwin Prize, established in 2007, recognizes artists "whose career reflects the influence, impact and achievement in promoting song as a vehicle of musical expression and cultural understanding." Previous winners include Paul SimonStevie WonderPaul McCartneyJoni MitchellLionel Richie and Carole King.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air105.5 WDUV - Continuous Lite Favorites Logo
    View All
    1-888-723-9388

    Dove Contests

    Win tickets to concerts, unique experiences, great prizes and MORE!

    Dove Weather

    Get weather news that matters, with forecast and radar from 10 News!

    Splash Your Way To Water Safety

    Swimming is a great recreational sport that can be enjoyed by people of all ages, especially here in Florida. But it’s important to know how to be safe while you’re in the water.

    Pet of the Week

    Pinellas County Animal Services is showcasing a new furry friend each week, brought to you by Fence Outlet!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wduv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!