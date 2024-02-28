Artists celebrating Elton John and Bernie Taupin’s Gershwin Prize announced

Elton John and Bernie Taupin are being honored with the Library of Congress’ Gershwin Prize for Popular Song this year, and now, we know who'll be on hand to help them celebrate.

Performers confirmed for the event include Eurythmics’ Annie Lennox, Brandi Carlile, Garth Brooks, Maren Morris, Charlie Puth, Jacob Lusk of Gabriels and hard rockers Metallica.

While Metallica may seem like an odd choice for an Elton and Bernie celebration, the artists have worked together in the past. In fact, Elton covered Metallica's "Nothing Else Matters" for their Metallica Blacklist tribute album.

Metallica isn't the only artist with a past connection to Elton and Bernie. Brandi, a well known friend of Elton, joined him onstage for "Don't Let the Sun Go Down On Me" at his final U.S. show at Dodger's Stadium in 2022, while Maren covered Elton's "Mona Lisas and Mad Hatters" for the 2018 country compilation Restoration: Reimagining the Songs of Elton John and Bernie Taupin.

Garth has covered Elton songs in concert and recorded his own version of “Don’t Let the Sun Go Down On Me," while Jacob joined Elton onstage at the U.K.'s Glastonbury Festival in 2023; he's also set to perform at Elton’s annual Academy Awards viewing party on March 10.

Elton John & Bernie Taupin: The Library of Congress Gershwin Prize for Popular Song will air Monday, April 8, at 8 p.m. on PBS.

The Gershwin Prize, established in 2007, recognizes artists "whose career reflects the influence, impact and achievement in promoting song as a vehicle of musical expression and cultural understanding." Previous winners include Paul Simon, Stevie Wonder, Paul McCartney, Joni Mitchell, Lionel Richie and Carole King.

