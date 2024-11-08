Art Garfunkel and son cover hits by Simon & Garfunkel, Eurythmics, Cat Stevens & more on new joint album

Art Garfunkel and his son Art Garfunkel Jr. have teamed up for a joint album — called, appropriately, Father And Son — which features them covering songs from the 1930s, '40s, '50s, '60s, '70s and '80s.
The album is out now, and includes the two singing everything from Cyndi Lauper's "Time After Time" and The Everly Brothers' "Let It Be Me" to Eurythmics' "Here Comes the Rain Again" and Nat King Cole's "Nature Boy." The two even duet on the Simon & Garfunkel classic "Old Friends."
The father-son duo will do a residency at New York City's The Carlyle hotel from Nov. 12 through Nov. 16.
Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.