Art Garfunkel and son cover hits by Simon & Garfunkel, Eurythmics, Cat Stevens & more on new joint album

Art Garfunkel and his son Art Garfunkel Jr. have teamed up for a joint album — called, appropriately, Father And Son — which features them covering songs from the 1930s, '40s, '50s, '60s, '70s and '80s.

The album is out now, and includes the two singing everything from Cyndi Lauper's "Time After Time" and The Everly Brothers' "Let It Be Me" to Eurythmics' "Here Comes the Rain Again" and Nat King Cole's "Nature Boy." The two even duet on the Simon & Garfunkel classic "Old Friends."

“I like to say my son is a better singer than I am. I mean, I’m pretty good ... but he is better ... it’s very thrilling to record with him now,” the elder Garfunkel says in a statement. "The new album is a love letter. It brings us together.”

The younger singer, born James Garfunkel in 1990, says, "It’s truly a father-son project. I brought more of the 80s influences into the project, and my father brought more of the Great American Songbook – wonderful songs from the 1940s and so on. These two influences came together in a pretty exciting way."

The father-son duo will do a residency at New York City's The Carlyle hotel from Nov. 12 through Nov. 16.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.