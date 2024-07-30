Ariana Grande reveals her "deepest act of self-care"

Between her chart-topping music career and her upcoming starring role in Wicked, Ariana Grande has a lot on her plate, which is why she prioritizes taking care of herself.

Speaking to ELLE, Ariana says one thing that's really important to her is meditating. She says, "It makes a huge difference in my mental health. No matter how little time you have, even if it's just five minutes, it's an offering to yourself, your mind, and your body. It makes the biggest difference in the world."

"I want everyone I know to be doing it [or] even just trying it," she continues. "People will say, 'I’m not good at it because I get distracted.' There’s no being 'good at it' or 'bad at it.' It’s the deepest act of self-care because everything starts and ends in our heads ... I don’t give myself any excuses to miss it."

And when she does have a bit more time, Ariana says she likes to indulge in a good soaking.

"I’m a bath addict. I know that’s the most boring thing ever, but I’m a Cancer and love to be in water," she shares. "I do a whole ritual with essential oils. I love lavender; I love my Epsom salts. I really love to be submerged. I find it restorative and calming for me. Whenever I have time [for] a proper ceremony, that’s my favorite thing."

But it's not like she just relaxes in the tub. She laughs, "It’s really psycho. I’ll take a little stool and put it right up against the bath, and I’ll bring my laptop so that I can work while I’m submerged. I answer all my e-mails [and] texts. I’ll approve things. I work from the bath often."

