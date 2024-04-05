Are You Ready?

This years first forecast from researchers at Colorado State University (CSU) is very close to what AccuWeather came out with. They say it’s going to be a rough year, maybe record-breaking with 23 named storms and 11 hurricanes with five of those becoming major hurricanes. From our weather partners at 10 Tampa Bay Weather, they say it’s the influence of the El Niño pattern transitioning to the La Niña pattern. Make sure to bookmark the Dove Hurricane Guide and have preparations in place. We’re less than two months away from the official start June 1st.

Hurricane Supplies

Save these dates to save on disaster preparedness shopping. We have two 14-day disaster preparedness sales tax holidays from June 1 – 14 and August 24 – September 6 for disaster preparedness supplies.

If you don’t return the scooters or bikes you rent in downtown Tampa to an approved docking station, you will face a fine. The City of Tampa has had it with those being left all over the streets and having them tossed into the Hillsborough River. Three companies are part of the Shared Micromobility Program which is looking for additional input from residents by clicking that link.

Tips to keep you and your pets safe as gator mating season approaches Tips to keep you and your pets safe as gator mating season approaches (Florida Fish and Wildlife Conser/Karen Parker / Florida Fish and )

It’s almost gator mating season and the FWC is making sure you know to keep small kids and pets away from bodies of water like ponds in your neighborhood. The actual season begins in May, but it’s a good time to make sure you and your family and pets are safe.

