Another Insurance Company Leaves Florida

Farmers Insurance Group will stop writing policies in Florida, which include homeowners, auto and bundled policies that will affect some 100,000 people. If you have a policy with Farmers, you are supposed to receive a 120 day window to find other policies.

Diver and contributor John Fine reports significant damage in the Flower Garden coral reef area off The Breakers.

The extremely warm weather we’re experiencing in Tampa Bay is warming up the water at the beach, making it tough to cool off and posing potential harm to our coral reefs and sea life. Picnic Island posted a temp of 91.0 degrees Tuesday, and today we’ll go over 90 for the high with a 30% chance for rain. For more from our 10 Tampa Bay Weather meteorologists, check here.

The personal information of some 11 million HCA Healthcare patients were exposed by a data breach from what administrators call an external storage location. That information includes names, ages, city and state of the patients as well as patient appointments. HCA Healthcare is offering credit monitoring and identity protection services to those affected, and would like to hear from you with any questions at 844-608-1803.

Mosquitoes are more than annoying pests, some carry malaria. That has triggered a statewide mosquito-born illness advisory from the Florida Department of Health. There are now 6 confirmed cases in Sarasota County, and with plenty of us heading for the parks and beach this weekend, make sure you protect yourself with repellent, and make sure you don’t have standing water outside the house.

The city of Tampa turns 136 years old this week, and to commemorate Saturday’s event, this week is now “Archive Awareness Week”. Events will be help throughout the city with a full list from the city here.

Today is the final Amazon Prime Day, but they’re not the only one with deals. Other stores are stepping up to compete like Target, Best Buy and Walmart. But be aware of scammers who are out there as well. The Better Business Bureau has a list of tips to avoid being taken advantage of.

Dove Daily Update

