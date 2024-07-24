Another Day Of Delta Delays

A Delta Airlines plane sits on the tarmac at the Charlotte Douglas International Airport on July 23, 2024 in Charlotte, North Carolina. Delta Airlines has canceled and delayed hundreds of additional flights as problems from the outage caused by the Crowdstrike software update continue into a fifth day. (Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

Things still aren’t back to normal after this weekend’s cancellations, delays and overall internet mess. They’re still trying to work things out at Delta Airlines so call ahead on any flights. The FAA is investigating.

Another day of stormy weather for Tampa Bay, and yesterday a “landspout” was spotted in Polk County with those strong storms. 10 Tampa Bay Weather has most of those storms moving in later this afternoon, with a feels-like of 105.

If you live in Bradenton, you’re advised to boil water thanks to a citywide water outage Sunday morning at the city’s water treatment plant. It’s strictly a precaution and is in effect through tomorrow morning at 10 am. Here’s what you need to know.

Hillsborough County Commissioners voted no to including a schools tax on the November ballot. Superintendent Van Ayres says the next step is possible legal action and to and get the referendum on the Nov. 5th ballot.

There are two ways to save on sales tax this month. The one most parents are waiting for is the Back-To-School Sales tax holiday scheduled to begin next Monday, July 29 and run through Sunday, August 11. The entire month of July will be dedicated to giving us a chance to buy the things we love to use all year long. “Freedom Summer” is focused out ways to enjoy the outdoors, entertainment and more. There is everything from electric scooters, event tickets and state park passes and more. Check for what qualifies here.

Tampa City Council approved the proposal that will bring revitalization to the Historic Gas Plant District as well a new stadium for the Tampa Bay Rays by a 5-3. That project will cost $6.5 billion, and the next step is with Pinellas County commissioners. Their vote will come later this month to decide if they need to spend $312.5 million from the hotel-bed tax to fully fund the project. If they vote yes, the project moves on.

