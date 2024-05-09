Another Beach Expansion Plan

Now it’s the Postcard Inn in St Pete Beach that wants to expand. Management spoke to residents this week about the plan to add a five-story hotel with 87 rooms and parking on a lot on the grounds. That plan still needs the approval of St. Pete Beach commissioners.

Strategic Property Partners LLC is about to add to the Water Street District with three new buildings that will be a mix of retail, housing and hotels. The project will be right across the street from Amalie Arena and work has already begun with an anticipated completion date of spring 2025.

It’s sea turtle nesting season and the first nest in Pinellas County was found this week. The Clearwater Marine Aquarium reminds us to turn down those lights at the beach and fill in any holes you might dig in the sand that could trap hatchling and prevent them from getting to the water.

Poison being used outside homes in Tampa Bay are being blamed for the deaths of animals and birds. The secondary poisoning comes when vermin eat the rodenticide, and are in turn eaten by birds of prey and other wildlife. Florida Fish and Wildlife caution us to not use those and find a more natural way to control pests.

