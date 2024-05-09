Andy Cohen on his close relationship with John Mayer: "Let them speculate!

Andy Cohen and John Mayer are BFFs who are extremely close, but the Bravo exec and host wants to make it very clear: their relationship isn't sexual.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Cohen, who's gay, addressed what the publication called the "intense speculation" surrounding his relationship with Mayer. "Let them speculate! I honestly love John Mayer, and he loves me. But because we're so affectionate toward each other, people don't know what box to put that in."

"They assume we’re sleeping with each other, which we are most definitely not," he added.

It's not surprising that there has been speculation, though. In an interview with Howard Stern last year, Cohen said, "I am in love with John Mayer. We are in love with each other." And when John gave a speech at Andy's Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony in 2022, he said, "I love Andy more than I can tell you."

Meanwhile, John is getting ready to kick off a residency at the Sphere in Las Vegas with Dead & Company. It starts on May 16 and is scheduled to wrap up on June 22.

