Andrew Ridgeley wishes Wham! had a farewell tour

Fox Photos/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

By Jill Lances

Wham! said goodbye to fans with one show, dubbed The Final, at London's Wembley Stadium 36 years ago on June 28, 1986, but Andrew Ridgeley now says he wishes he and bandmate George Michael had more time to say farewell.

"I would have liked to tour The Final to be honest," he tells BBC. "I felt a final tour to say goodbye to our fans around the world would have been a generous gesture. I felt it was a courtesy to them to have done that. The least we could have done, to be honest with you. But I also understood [Michael's] essential ideology behind having just one show."

The new documentary Wham! — about the band's journey to superstardom — is set to premiere July 5 on Netflix. While the group was still loved when they said goodbye, Ridgeley says he always knew they wouldn't last forever.

“It was so much about us as friends and our lives together as youngsters [that] it would have restricted George's growth as a songwriter to keep writing within the parameters that Wham! set,” he says. "We'd both outgrown Wham!."

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air105.5 WDUV - Continuous Lite Favorites Logo
    View All
    1-888-723-9388

    Dove Contests

    Win tickets to concerts, unique experiences, great prizes and MORE!

    Pet of the Week

    Pinellas County Animal Services is showcasing a new furry friend each week, brought to you by Fence Outlet!

    Dove Weather

    Get weather news that matters, with forecast and radar from 10 News!

    Splash Your Way To Water Safety

    Swimming is a great recreational sport that can be enjoyed by people of all ages, especially here in Florida. But it’s important to know how to be safe while you’re in the water.

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wduv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!