Andrea Bocelli concert film featuring Ed Sheeran, Lauren Daigle and Shania Twain coming Nov. 8

Ed Sheeran, Lauren Daigle and Shania Twain are just some of the stars you'll see in Andrea Bocelli 30: The Celebration, a concert film that documents the opera legend's three-day summer concert event in Italy. And now the film has a release date: It'll be in U.S. theaters on Nov. 8.

The film also features Jon Batiste, super producer David Foster and his wife, Katharine McPhee, Queen's Brian May and actress Sofia Vergara, with special appearances by Kim and Khloe Kardashian. It was directed by Sam Wrench, the man behind the camera for Taylor Swift's Eras Tour concert film.

Ahead of the film landing in theaters, a Bocelli album called Duets will be released Oct. 25. It features Bocelli singing with Ed and Shania, but also Dua Lipa, Céline Dion, Jennifer Lopez, Gwen Stefani, Marc Anthony and more.

