'American Idol' winner thinks Lady Gaga or Meghan Trainor should replace Katy Perry

Disney/Eric McCandless

By Andrea Dresdale

Newly crowned American Idol champ Abi Carter spent all season being mentored by various big-name celebrities and judged by Katy Perry, so she's got some thoughts as to which of those celebs, if any, should replace Katy at the judges' table.

Speaking to US Weekly, Abi said, "I think Lady Gaga would crush that role. Katy, of course — she's like a monument to the show. She left such a legacy. But I do feel like Lady Gaga would be so cool."

And if Gaga's too busy with her acting career, Abi says one of this seasons guest mentors, Meghan Trainor, "would be really cool." She added that Meghan is "just the sweetest, too."

Speaking of Meghan, The Robb Report reveals that she recently dropped a little over $17 million to buy a huge mansion that used to belong to Joe Jonas and then Zedd. It has six bedrooms, 12 baths, a recording studio, gym, sauna, massage room, putting green, lap pool and outdoor kitchen, plus a guesthouse that includes a British-style pub and a movie theater.

Meanwhile, Katy is now walking back her comment that Jelly Roll should replace her. Speaking to E! Online, she said, "That would be too many men. Let's be honest. But we love Jelly Roll and I'd love for him to be on this show whenever it's appropriate."

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

