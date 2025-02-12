'Amazing news': Cyndi Lauper reacts to second Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nomination

Cyndi Lauper is on tour in the U.K., but she still got the good news Wednesday morning that she's once again been nominated for induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. She was first included on the ballot in 2023, but after failing to get in, she's back on again.

"It was amazing news to wake up to after last night's show at the O2 in London," Cyndi says in a statement provided to ABC Audio. "The audience showed me so much love, like all the audiences have all along this, my Farewell Tour."

"I am so grateful to my fans for my career. From the start, I’ve just wanted to make music that means something to people, that lifts them up and makes them feel seen," she adds. "This honor, should I get in, is as much for them as it is for me. Thank you, Rock Hall."

At Cyndi's concert Tuesday night, she was joined onstage by her friend Boy George of Culture Club to sing her signature tune, "Girls Just Want to Have Fun." The two have toured together in the past.

She told George while onstage, "If it wasn't for you, when you came out looking like you looked, I would have never had the courage to look like I looked!"

Fans can vote for Cyndi via the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Fan Vote, which is open now.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.