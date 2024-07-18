"Amazed" Lionel Richie responds to Emmy nod for "We Are the World" doc

Lionel Richie, who's won an Oscar and several Grammys, was nominated for an Emmy Wednesday in connection with the Netflix documentary he helped produce, The Greatest Night In Pop. Now, he's responding to the honor.

The documentary details the creation of the all-star 1985 charity single "We Are the World," which featured everyone from Michael Jackson, Diana Ross and Stevie Wonder to Bruce Springsteen, Billy Joel and Bob Dylan. It was nominated for three Emmys, including Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Special.

Lionel wrote on Instagram, "I am still amazed by what we accomplished in 1985 and I'm even more amazed after receiving an Emmy nomination for The Greatest Night In Pop. It has been an absolute joy to be able to bring this moment in history to life alongside @netflix."

"A big thank you and congratulations to all of the artists and participants for making 'We Are The World' happen, and thank you to the @televisionacad for recognizing our documentary," he added.

Other Emmy nominees this year include Billy Joel, for his CBS Special The 100th - Live at Madison Garden, and Sara Bareilles, nominated for Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics for "The Medium Time," which she wrote for her Netflix series Girls5Eva. Her Instagram reaction was "Omg." next to the "shocked face" emoji.

