All the way there: Bon Jovi's "Livin' on a Prayer" is certified Diamond

Forget about halfway there, Bon Jovi has made it.

Their classic "Livin' on a Prayer" has been RIAA-certified Diamond for sales of 10 million units. It's the second such certification for the band, following the Diamond certification of their album Slippery When Wet. In case you're wondering, "Wanted Dead or Alive" has "only" sold 6 million units, while "You Give Love a Bad Name" currently stands at a measly 5 million units.

"Livin' on a Prayer" is included on Bon Jovi's Greatest Hits, which makes its vinyl debut Sept. 13 as either a two-LP or one-LP version. The collection, first released on 2010, has been RIAA-certified Platinum and includes all the band's hits from their first 30 years.

In addition to "Wanted," "You Give Love" and "Livin'," the album features classics like "It's My Life," "Bad Medicine," "Born to Be My Baby," "Lay Your Hands on Me," "Who Says You Can't Go Home," "Always" and "Runaway," as well as two songs the band recorded especially for the album: "What Do You Got?" and "No Apologies."

In other Bon Jovi news, Jon Bon Jovi joined Pitbull onstage to perform "It's My Life" on Sept. 12 when the Miami rapper performed at Jones Beach Theater on Long Island, New York. Pitbull said on Instagram that they have a "new collab coming soon."

Here's the track listing for the two-LP version:

LP1 - Side A

"Livin' On A Prayer"

"You Give Love A Bad Name"

"It's My Life"

"Have A Nice Day"

"Wanted Dead Or Alive"

LP1 - Side B

"Bad Medicine"

"We Weren't Born To Follow"

"I'll Be There For You"

LP2 - Side C

"Born To Be My Baby"

"Blaze Of Glory"

"Who Says You Can't Go Home"

"Lay Your Hands On Me"

LP2 - Side D

"Always"

"Runaway"

"What Do You Got?"

"No Apologies"

