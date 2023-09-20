All the details of Justin Timberlake's new sports bar, opening Wednesday in NYC

Justin Timberlake's having a pretty busy September: First, he released a new song called "Keep Going Up" with Nelly Furtado and Timbaland. Then, he reunited with *NSYNC, who confirmed they've recorded a new song together. Next, he's opening a new sports bar and restaurant in New York City's Times Square.

As previously reported, the new space is called T-Squared Social, and he's opening it in partnership with Tiger Woods. Given Woods' involvement and JT's love of golf, it's no wonder the place is a golfer's paradise, with four state-of-the-art Full Swing Simulators and clubs for rent. Among other photos and memorabilia, you'll find customized golf bags inscribed with Justin and Tiger's names.

T-Squared Social also includes darts, duckpin bowling — no shoes required and shorter lanes — plus more than 35 TVs for sports watching, not to mention a 200-inch TV, which is New York City's largest flat screen. And oh, yeah, the food: There's an extensive drinks menu as well as flatbreads, burgers, wings, sandwiches, salads and a raw bar.

Tiger and JT came up with the concept for the restaurant while they were playing golf together in The Bahamas. In a statement, Justin says, "It’s a beautiful space that transcends the typical sports bar experience. You can go to be entertained without sacrificing quality or comfort."

T-Squared Social, opening Wednesday, September 20, is located on 7 East 42nd Street between Bryant Park and Grand Central Station.

