Alicia Keys Broadway musical, 'Hell's Kitchen,' gets additional extension through 2024

Take two!

For the second time now, Alicia Key's much-anticipated Broadway musical, Hell's Kitchen, added show dates to its fall schedule.

Originally scheduled to run through December 10, the play's end date was previously extended to December 23, per Vogue. Fans now have the opportunity to attend a few winter shows as the play will run for two extra weeks through January 7.

The musical, loosely based on Keys' life and featuring a score of old and new songs written by the singer, follows 17-year-old Ali (Maleah Joi Moon) and her quest to "get her piece of the New York dream." Ali feels trapped by her mom's overprotectiveness when her newfound love for a young drummer stirs up hard truths about race, defiance and growing up. She's then led to a nearby piano that changes her life's trajectory.

Keys teased the play last month writing in a post on Instagram, "I can't wait for y'all to fall in love with Hells Kitchen!"

"This musical means SO much, on so many levels. This is for all of US!!!" she added.

Hell's Kitchen begins with a Joseph Papp Free performance on Tuesday, October 24, and officially opens Sunday, November 19, at New York's Public Theater.

