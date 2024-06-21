Alanis Morissette’s 'Supposed Former Infatuation Junkie' to be reissued for 25th anniversary

Rhino

By Jill Lances

The 25th anniversary of Alanis Morissette's fourth studio album Supposed Former Infatuation Junkie is being celebrated with a new reissue.

Supposed Former Infatuation Junkie (Thank U Edition) will be released as a two-LP set with reimagined artwork on September 6. There will also be a crystal clear vinyl edition available at select retailers and at Rhino.com.

In addition, a new digital deluxe edition of the album is out now, with four bonus tracks -- two B-sides, an outtake, and a demo -- along with an “Uninvited” remix by electronic duo, Freemasons.

The vinyl edition is available for preorder now.

Released November, 1998, Supposed Former Infatuation Junkie hit #1 on the Billboard 200 Album chart, topped the chart in several other countries, and went triple platinum in the U.S. It contained the top 20 single "Thank U," which Alanis wrote with Glen Ballard, who produced her hugely successful debut album Jagged Little Pill

