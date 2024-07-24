AJ McLean on his and Joey Fatone's new song "Iced Like My Coffee": "This is genius"

As part of their appearance in Dunkin's latest campaign, *NSYNC's Joey Fatone and Backstreet Boys' AJ McLean recorded a song called "Iced Like My Coffee," deliberately crafted to sound like a classic boy band hit. And AJ says he can't get over how clever it is.

AJ tells ABC Audio, "I think for me, the very first lyric that really caught my attention was 'muthadunkin' town.'" As in the line, "The Iced Boys are in yo muthadunkin’ town."

"I'm like, 'OK, this is genius,'" says AJ. "It's just so nostalgic, but it's just so cleverly written."

Joey and AJ love the song so much they made it one of the tunes fans can vote for during each show on their current joint tour.

"Joey and I were like, 'Why don't we throw in the song and see what happens?'" AJ says. "And the crowd has been just loving it, and they all have been singing it. And it's just been hilarious."

AJ was a huge Dunkin' fan prior to the campaign anyway: "Once I became a father, coffee became everything." Now he's hoping he and Joey can star in a Dunkin' Super Bowl ad — though he jokes that free Dunkin' for life would be cool, too.

"Back in the day when [Backstreet] did the Burger King thing, they actually gave us cards for, like, free Whoppers for life. I lost mine within, like, 48 hours," he laughs. "I don't even know where it went. So if they hook us up with free Dunkin' for life, I am not going to lose that."

As for his and Joey's joint tour, AJ teases, "I'll tell you what ... this is nowhere near over."

