Airport gate line jumpers beware! American Airlines is catching early boarders

Serious question though. Why no matter what I do, I’m always in the LAST group to board?

By Mike Kruz

Personally, my biggest pet peeve flying are the people who stand up immediately when the plane arrives at the gate, and then walk up the aisle, stopping with their butt conveniently in my face for the next 15 or 20 minutes, while we wait to actually exit the plane!

But, for some, it’s when people board ahead of their assigned group. Well, American Airlines have had enough...

The airline is testing a new system that will flag you if you attempt to board BEFORE your assigned group has been called. You’ll get a loud alert when you scan your boarding pass and the agent will then tell you to “please step aside.”

It’s meant to “ensure customers receive the benefits of priority boarding” and “help improve the boarding experience by providing greater visibility into boarding progress,” according to American Airlines.

My problem? WHY is it no matter when or where I book, I’m ALWAYS in group 8? Or in “basic” on another airline?

By the time I’m able to board, there’s hardly ever any overhead space to put my carry-on. If I were to guess, that’s probably the number one reason people try to sneak on a group or 2 early!

Just saying... 😉

