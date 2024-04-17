Both Hillsborough and Pinellas counties are under air pollution advisories. Both advisories were triggered by high levels of ozone, and are in effect through this evening. There is no rain in the forecast from 10 Tampa Bay Weather to clean up the air until early next week. For that forecast, check here.

Bob Graham: The two-term governor of Florida and three-term senator died April 16. He was 87. (Scott J. Ferrell/Congressional Quarterly/Getty Images)

Former Florida Governor and Senator Bob Graham has died at 87. His daughter Gwen Graham announced his death in a statement posted on X yesterday.

A new survey from SmartAsset ranks the city of St Petersburg as one of the happiest cities in America. The ranking of the top 40 Happiest Cities has St Pete coming in at 34th based on 11 different variables. Tampa was lower on the survey at 55th. Who’s the happiest? That’s Arlington, Virginia.

How to prepare your home for hurricane season How to prepare your home for hurricane season

It won’t be long before the weather turns tropical when hurricane season officially begins June 1st. This years first forecast from researchers at Colorado State University (CSU) is very close to what AccuWeather came out with. They say it’s going to be a rough year, maybe record-breaking with 23 named storms and 11 hurricanes with five of those becoming major hurricanes. From our weather partners at 10 Tampa Bay Weather, they say it’s the influence of the El Niño pattern transitioning to the La Niña pattern. Make sure to bookmark the Dove Hurricane Guide and have preparations in place.

Dove Daily Update

©2024 Cox Media Group