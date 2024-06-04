Ahead of Father's Day, watch Rod Stewart teach his son how to make a "rockstar martini"

Jonas Mohr/Wolfie's Whisky

By Andrea Dresdale

Not long ago, Rod Stewart launched his own brand of whisky, Wolfie's, and he's enlisted one of his sons to help him show you why it'd make a great Father's Day gift.

In an Instagram video, Rod and his son Liam, who recently got married in Croatia, are standing in a bar in front of a bottle of Wolfie's, two martini glasses and a cocktail shaker.

"Welcome, everybody, to our Father's Day celebrations," says Rod. "My son Liam here is going to teach you how to make a rockstar martini. And I'm the rock star."

Liam proceeds to mix 2 ounces of Wolfie's whisky with 1 ounce of vanilla syrup, 1 ounce of passionfruit liqueur and lime juice. He shakes it up, pours it into the glasses and then Rod tops it off with some champagne. "Have a lovely Father's Day," says Rod.

The two drink their concoction, which seems like it'd be very sweet — but then again, Rod's previously owned up to preferring sweet drinks. "Mmm," says Rod. "Mother's milk."

Rod, of course, knows a thing or two about Father's Day: He has eight children, ranging in age from 59 to 13, and all of them managed to get together in Croatia to celebrate Liam's wedding.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

