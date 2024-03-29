After swearing off albums in 2019, Sheryl Crow releases 'Evolution': "It was a glorious experience"

By Andrea Dresdale

When Sheryl Crow's album Threads came out in 2019, she said it would be her last. Fast-forward to 2024 and she's putting out a new album, Evolution, on Friday. So why did she change her mind? She told ABC Audio it just sort of worked out that way.

"I've been writing like crazy and I said, 'I'm just gonna put one song out at a time,'" she said. "And I had these songs, and I called my friend [Mike Elizondo] after writing a song about AI and said, 'I don't want to produce myself. Here's a bunch of songs. What do you think?'"

"And he did them all," she added. "And it was just a glorious experience. So never say never."

Evolution includes guest appearances by Rage Against the Machine guitarist Tom Morello — who was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame the same night as Sheryl — and Peter Gabriel, who sings with Sheryl on her version of his hit song "Digging in the Dirt."

Also included on the album are the previously released tracks "Do It Again," "Evolution" and "Alarm Clock." Sheryl told ABC Audio the last one — about having your awesome dreams interrupted by a wake-up call — is popular in her household.

"My kids like that because we really hate getting up at 6:15 to go to school," she said. (AUDIO IS ABC 1-ON-1)

Sheryl will appear on ABC's Good Morning America Friday to promote the album.

