After The Storm

Before you head out anywhere this weekend, check ahead and let those cleaning up do their job. Tragedy is not a part of tourism, so lend a hand where you can and let’s get through this together once again.

Schools in Tampa Bay are reopening now that Idalia has passed. The list from our weather partners at 10 Tampa Bay has those along with links for additional information.

American Red Cross sends emergency response vehicles to Florida

Donations are also being accepted to help those affected, and that list can be found here that include the American Red Cross, Feeding Tampa Bay and Volunteer Florida. Also be aware of scams and to report those to the Florida Office of the Attorney General call 1-866-9-NO-SCAM or visit MyFloridaLegal.com to file a complaint.

Beach Access has been restored to Clearwater Beach and the evacuation order lifted, but things are pretty bad on Sunset Beach neighborhood on Treasure Island. It took a pretty good hit, and they’re working hard ahead of the Labor Day weekend to get things cleaned up.

Cedar Key damage Cedar Key damage (wftv.com)

Weather for the weekend still has a river flood warning for the Hillsborough River near Hillsborough River State Park, as well as the Alafia River at Lithia. Rain chances for Friday at are 50%, and 30% for Labor Day on Monday.

Now that we’re in the height of hurricane season, make sure to double check those supplies and restock. The latest information in the Dove Hurricane Guide is here and on the app at @1055thedove. Thanks for being great neighbors!

Dove Daily Update

©2023 Cox Media Group