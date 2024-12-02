After revealing vision struggle, Elton John now says he's lost his sight, is unable to 'see' his new musical

After telling ABC's Good Morning America that he's lost the vision in his right eye due to an infection and that his left eye is "not the greatest," Elton John says he hasn't even been able to physically see his new London musical The Devil Wears Prada.

According to the BBC, at a charity gala performance of the musical on Dec. 1's World AIDS Day, Elton said, "As some of you may know, I have had issues, and now I have lost my sight. I haven't been able to see the performance but I have enjoyed listening to it."

Per the Daily Mail, Elton also told the crowd that his husband, David Furnish, has "been my rock because I haven't been able to come to many of the previews," adding, "It's hard for me to see it, but I love to hear it and it sounded good tonight."

Elton told GMA in November, "I can't see anything. I can't read anything, I can't watch anything," and noted that his inability to see lyrics has put his new album on hold.

The musical, based on the hit film of the same name, stars Vanessa Williams as fearsome fashion editor Miranda Priestly. The gala performance attracted stars like Lily Collins, Elizabeth Hurley, Donatella Versace and even Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour, who reportedly inspired the character of Miranda.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.