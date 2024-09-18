After "The Longest Time," Billy Joel's finally poised to unload his $50 million Florida mansion

For "The Longest Time" Billy Joel has been trying to sell one of his properties in Florida. But it looks like he's finally going to be "Movin' Out."

Orlando Weekly reports that Billy first put the Palm Beach County mansion, which he bought in 2015 for more than $22 million, on the market in 2018 for just under $32 million. After not getting any interest, he took it off the market, then re-listed it in 2022 for a whopping $65 million. Then he dropped the price by $15 million; its most recent price came in at just under $50 million.

The publication reports the house now has a "pending offer," but there's no word on the final purchase price. As for what the buyer will get, there are 13,000 feet of living space, nine bedrooms, 11 bathrooms, an air-conditioned 12-car garage, a home theater, a wine cellar, a guest house and more.

Billy actually hasn't lived in the mansion for a while. He bought a new place in Boca Raton in 2024 for a reported $29 million and has told fans he plans to spend more time in Florida "like old Jewish guys from Long Island do.”

And speaking of Long Island, the Long Island Music and Entertainment Hall of Fame has extended its Billy Joel — My Life, A Piano Man's Journey exhibit through the spring of 2025. It features rare memorabilia, behind-the-scenes video, awards, rare audio and video recordings, instruments and historic photos, many donated by Billy himself.

