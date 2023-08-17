After 20 years, Michael Bublé wants to "try some things I've never tried before"

ABC/Lou Rocco

By Andrea Dresdale

Michael Bublé's Higher tour has been going on for a year now and will finally wrap up in October in Mexico City. And after that? Michael says he'd like to switch gears a little.

"As an artist, I think what's next is always growing," he tells Dolce magazine. "Hopefully, growing without alienating the millions of beautiful people that put me in this position. I love challenging myself. I love re-imagining what I do and how I do it."

Michael points out he's essentially been doing the same thing for decades, so he feels it's time for a change.

"I’m not going to tell you everything because there’s certain things I like to keep close to my chest," he teases. "But the truth is, I feel like for 20 years I have made records and promoted the records and toured the records, and after this tour is over, I’d like to shift a little bit and try some things I’ve never tried before. Hopefully, I’ve earned the right to do that."

Michael adds, "And I’m really looking forward to facing those new challenges and hopefully rising to the occasion. And what are those? I’m not telling you!”

The father of four has already branched out with a line of perfumes and his partnership with Bubly sparkling water, but presumably he could try anything. Looks like we'll just have to wait and see.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

