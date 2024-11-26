Adele says Las Vegas residency 'mirror[ed] what 30 was about'

It's hard to remember, but Adele's Las Vegas residency came about because she was promoting her most recent album, 30. And she took to Instagram Monday to discuss how her now-concluded Weekends With Adele run was a metaphor for the themes covered on the album.

"Well what an adventure! Las Vegas you've been so good to me," she wrote on Instagram. "This residency went on to mirror what 30 was about - lost and broken to healed and thriving! Seems so fitting in the end. The only thing left to do in this case is move on."

She continued, "These 100 shows have been so easy to love. They were all completely different because I got to really be with every single person in the room every night. I’ve loved every single second of it and I am so proud of it! I will miss it terribly, and I will miss YOU all terribly too."

"Thank you! Thank you! Thank you! See you next time."

Her post included a lengthy video that amounted to a sort of medley of the show's greatest moments, from Adele crying while embracing Celine Dion, to being showered with confetti, to walking through the audience, to getting made up backstage. It's set to her 30 songs "Cry Your Heart Out" and "Hold On."

The residency at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace ended Nov. 23.

