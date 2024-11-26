Adele releasing limited-edition vinyl box set capturing her Las Vegas residency

If you didn't get to see Adele perform in Las Vegas during her Weekends With Adele residency, you can at least hear what it sounded it like.

The artist is releasing a limited-edition vinyl box set that captures the residency at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace live. Over three LPs, it features two hours of music, as well as Adele's now-legendary between-song banter. It also includes a 56-page photo book, a foldout box and even some of the actual confetti that fell on Adele during the show.

Among the 21 songs you'll find on the set are "Rolling in the Deep," "Hello," "Skyfall," "Rumour Has It," "Someone Like You," "Set Fire to the Rain," "When We Were Young," "Easy On Me" and "Water Under the Bridge."

You can order the set from Adele's official online store; it's expected to ship in February. The only drawback is that it'll cost you $349. If you'd like something more affordable, Adele is offering fans a Christmas ornament; a card game called Love Is a Game, after her song of the same name; and various apparel pieces.

