Adele cries at final Las Vegas residency show, thanking her son, Rich Paul and Celine Dion

Adele shared gratitude for those closest to her in the final moments of her Las Vegas residency.

In an emotional speech, captured by a fan and posted on social media, Adele addressed family and fans at her final Las Vegas residency show at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace on Saturday night. The singer thanked her son, Angelo, partner, Rich Paul and her many supporters.

Adele addressed her son, saying "I chose to do a residency so I could keep his life normal. And I did do that."

The singer said the end of the tour meant she would be able to spend more time with her son.

"I get to be with him on the weekends now, because obviously he can't always come," she said.

Next, Adele addressed her partner, Rich Paul, thanking him for his support for the duration of her residency.

"Thank you for always bigging me up and making me feel like I could do whatever I wanted to do," said Adele.

"There's been times where I'm too tired or I'm too emotionally drained and you're like 'Come on baby get up there, get up you're the best to do it'... So I appreciate that, I still need to be treated like a baby panda," she said.

Adele also highlighted a moment from the residency when Celine Dion was spotted by Adele in the audience.

"Just so you know, I got closure when Celine Dion came to my show," she said. "I cried for a whole week… It was just such a full circle moment for me, cause that's the only reason I ever wanted to even be in here."

"I will miss you terribly," she said to fans at the conclusion of her speech. "I don't know when I next want to perform again," she said adding that "of course" she would be back eventually.

