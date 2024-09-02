Adele announces break after ending her Las Vegas residency

Adele announced she will be taking a hiatus from performing after finishing her residency.

During the final night of her Munich residency, the singer shared her plan of taking a step back from performing after finishing her Las Vegas residency in November.

In a TikTok video shared by a user @paolatravell from the concert, Adele began by saying, "I'm not the most comfortable performer. I know that, but I am very good at it, and I really enjoyed performing for nearly three years now, which is the longest I've ever done, and probably the longest I would ever do."

Noting that she has 10 more shows left in her Las Vegas residency, the Grammy winner said she is thrilled to have those "exactly five weeks of shows" to do.

"But after that, I will not see you for an incredibly long time," she continued. "And I will hold you dear in my heart for that whole length of my break. And I will fantasize about these shows and any shows that I've done over the last three years, and I really, really hold them in the bottom of my heart forever."

"It has been amazing. I just need a rest," she said before getting emotional, adding that she has spent the last seven years "building a new life for myself, and I want to live my new life."

In July, Adele told German outlet ZDF her plan about taking a big break and desire to pursue other endeavors.

"I don't have any plans for new music, at all," she said at the time. "I want a big break after this and I think I want to do other creative things, just for a little while."

The final leg of her Weekends with Adele residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace is set for Oct. 25 to Nov. 23.

