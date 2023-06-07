Adam Lambert thrills London fans by bringing back his viral performance of "The Muffin Man"

Trae Patton/NBC

By Andrea Dresdale

While playing at London's legendary Royal Albert Hall this week, Adam Lambert played the hits and fan favorites, but the crowd seemed really thrilled when he threw in something he once did on TV as a joke.

Back in April, Adam Lambert appeared on Jimmy Fallon's show That's My Jam. During the Wheel of Musical Impressions segment, he was tasked with singing the children's song "The Muffin Man" in the style of Cher. Adam ended up singing, "Do you know the Muffin Man" to the tune of Cher's "Believe," and totally slayed.

The video of his performance has since racked up 2.7 million views, so when Adam was performing "Believe" during his show at the Royal Albert Hall, he switched to "The Muffin Man" in the middle of the song. The fans screamed in recognition and then sang along.

Documenting the moment on Instagram, Adam wrote, "Sometimes you just have to give the people what they want."

Fans filled the comments section with praise for the performance, with one writing, "I will be able to tell my grandchildren in decades to come that I was at the Royal Albert Hall when Adam Lambert sang Muffin Man !!!"

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

