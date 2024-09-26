Adam Lambert says "support of my fan base" is why he's still around 15 years after 'American Idol'

2024 marks 15 years since Adam Lambert became a household name thanks to American Idol. And while many other singers from the show — including some winners — have dropped out of the spotlight, Adam's still going. In July he released a new EP, Afters, and he's currently making his Broadway debut in a production of Cabaret. Adam credits his longevity in part to his devoted fans.

"That is a big reason. If I didn't have the support of my fan base, there would be no fuel in the tank," he says of the many twists and turns his career has taken — acting, judging reality competition shows, fronting Queen, doing voice-overs and more.

"Honestly. I mean, we all know that. And I try to express that as much as I possibly can. I also think I'm incredibly stubborn. I don't really give up very easily," he laughs. Plus, he's pretty versatile.

"You know, if I'm gonna toot my own horn, I'm capable of a bunch of different things, and I'm going to keep exploring what those things are, because new adventures and opportunities keep coming up," he says. "And that's what keeps me moving. I think I would burn out if I was just trying to do the same thing all the time."

Noting all the "really cool side projects" he's added to his resume over the years, Adam says, "For me, as a creative, just keep giving me projects and I'm a real happy camper. And I think that's the thing that keeps me going and that's what keeps me here." (AUDIO IS ABC 1-ON-1)

Adam will star as the Emcee in Cabaret at The Kit Kat Club through March 30.

