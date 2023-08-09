ABBA’s 1977 mockumentary, 'ABBA: The Movie', hitting theaters in September

Trafalgar Releasing

By Jill Lances

ABBA fans will want to head to movie theaters in September for a special two-night screening of the band's 1977 mockumentary, ABBA: The Movie.

The film, originally released in Sweden and Australia, was directed by Lasse Hallström. It follows ABBA on an Australian tour, with a subplot about a country DJ going to great lengths to snag an interview with the Swedish pop group. It features full-length performances of such ABBA classics as "Dancing Queen" "SOS," "Waterloo" and more.

Trafalgar Releasing is holding the special screenings of a newly remastered version of the film. It will run in select cinemas worldwide on September 16 and 17. Tickets go on sale August 16.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air105.5 WDUV - Continuous Lite Favorites Logo
    View All
    1-888-723-9388

    Dove Contests

    Win tickets to concerts, unique experiences, great prizes and MORE!

    Pet of the Week

    Pinellas County Animal Services is showcasing a new furry friend each week, brought to you by Fence Outlet!

    Dove Weather

    Get weather news that matters, with forecast and radar from 10 News!

    Splash Your Way To Water Safety

    Swimming is a great recreational sport that can be enjoyed by people of all ages, especially here in Florida. But it’s important to know how to be safe while you’re in the water.

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wduv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!