ABBA’s 1977 mockumentary, 'ABBA: The Movie', hitting theaters in September

ABBA fans will want to head to movie theaters in September for a special two-night screening of the band's 1977 mockumentary, ABBA: The Movie.

The film, originally released in Sweden and Australia, was directed by Lasse Hallström. It follows ABBA on an Australian tour, with a subplot about a country DJ going to great lengths to snag an interview with the Swedish pop group. It features full-length performances of such ABBA classics as "Dancing Queen" "SOS," "Waterloo" and more.

Trafalgar Releasing is holding the special screenings of a newly remastered version of the film. It will run in select cinemas worldwide on September 16 and 17. Tickets go on sale August 16.

