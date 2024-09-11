The twin towers of the World Trade Cente The twin towers of the World Trade Center billow smoke after hijacked airliners crashed into them early 11 September, 2001. The suspected terrorist attack has caused the collapsed of both towers. AFP PHOTO/Henny Ray ABRAMS (Photo credit should read HENNY RAY ABRAMS/AFP via Getty Images) (HENNY RAY ABRAMS/AFP via Getty Images)

As the nation pauses to remember the lives lost in the attacks on 9/11, there are many events happening across the Bay today, including a line of flag wavers on the Courtney Campbell Causeway for the evening rush hour. Check Ann-Ventures for the latest and send up your memories of that day using the Dove app at @1055thedove.

Mother, daughter donate to firefighters in remembrance of 9/11

Hurricane Francine is heading for the Louisiana coast, and should make landfall later today. The greatest threat will come from storm surge and damaging wind. Francine could reach Category 2 storm with winds of 96 to 110 mph. The latest from the Dove Hurricane Guide is available here, and how our own weather is shaping up for the next few days from 10 Tampa Bay Weather.

2024 hurricane names (YinYang/iStock)

The Bucs opened the season at home at Raymond James Stadium, and walk away with a win against Washington. Baker Mayfield threw four touchdowns for a 37-20 win. They’re back in action this weekend against Detroit Sunday at 1 pm.

Dove Daily Update

