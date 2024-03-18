4th St North Exit Reopens

Finally! The 4th St North Exit off southbound 275 on the Pinellas County side reopened this morning as part of the Gateway Expressway Project. The rest of the Gateway Project is still on hold, waiting overhead signage to be completed.

Dove Daily Update 4th St North Exit from southbound 275 has reopened. Photo FDOT

The Sound has getting a new name. A deal with BayCare with now have the newest venue known as The BayCare Sound. The 10 year deal is worth millions.

Watering restrictions continue in Tampa Bay. Despite a wet El Nino winter, part of Tampa Bay remain under drought conditions. So if you live in Hillsborough, Pasco and Pinellas counties, you still must stick to watering just one day a week, and that day will depend on your address. Not following the rules could cost you a fine of $100 for the first offense and up to $500 for subsequent offenses.

Dove Daily Update

