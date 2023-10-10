30th anniversary vinyl of Sheryl Crow's 'Tuesday Night Music Club' coming in December

A&M/UMe

By Andrea Dresdale

Sheryl Crow's breakthrough album, 1993's Tuesday Night Music Club, celebrated its 30th anniversary back in August, but we'll soon be getting a special release to mark the milestone.

The album will make its vinyl debut on December 1 in two colors: black and a limited edition sea blue with white marbling. The single LP will come in a gatefold sleeve.

If vinyl's not your thing, a Dolby Atmos version of the album was made available to digital platforms in July.

Tuesday Night Music Club includes the hits "All I Wanna Do," "Leaving Las Vegas," "Strong Enough," "Can't Cry Anymore" and "Run, Baby, Run." It won Sheryl three Grammys, including Best New Artist, and went on to sell seven million copies.

Sheryl will be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in November.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

