2024 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame class to be announced on 'American Idol'; Meghan Trainor to serve as guest mentor

By Jill Lances

We won’t have to wait much longer to find out which artists are getting inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame for 2024.

It was revealed Monday on American Idol that this year's inductee class will be announced live on the April 21 episode of the ABC talent competition by Idol judge and Hall of Fame member Lionel Richie and host Ryan Seacrest.

The announcement will happen on what's being billed as Idol's "Rock & Roll Hall of Fame" night, with the competitors performing songs from Hall of Fame inductees.

Nominees for this year's Rock & Roll Hall of Fame class include Cher, Mariah Carey and Sinéad O'Connor.

The 2024 induction ceremony will take place in Cleveland in the fall and the festivities will stream live on Disney+, with an ABC special airing at a later date.

On the April 22 episode of Idol, Meghan Trainor will serve as a guest mentor for the Top 12. That night, contestants will perform their favorite Billboard #1 hits to see who will make the top 10.

