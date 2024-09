2024 MTV VMAs: The winners

The 2024 MTV VMAs, hosted by Megan Thee Stallion, aired Wednesday night live from the UBS Arena in Long Island, New York.

Here's a list of the winners:

VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone, "Fortnight"

ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Taylor Swift

SONG OF THE YEAR

Sabrina Carpenter, "Espresso"

BEST NEW ARTIST

Chappell Roan

BEST COLLABORATION

Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone, "Fortnight"

SONG OF SUMMER

Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone, "Fortnight"

BEST POP

Taylor Swift

BEST HIP-HOP

Eminem, "Houdini"

BEST R&B

SZA, "Snooze"

BEST ALTERNATIVE

Benson Boone, "Beautiful Things"

BEST ROCK

Lenny Kravitz, "Human"

BEST LATIN

Anitta, "Mil Veces"

BEST AFROBEATS

Tyla, "Water"

BEST K-POP

Lisa, "Rockstar"

VIDEO FOR GOOD

Billie Eilish, "What Was I Made For (From the Motion Picture "Barbie")"

BEST TRENDING VIDEO

Megan Thee Stallion ft. Yuki Chiba, "Mamushi"

VMAS MOST ICONIC PERFORMANCE

Katy Perry, "Roar" (2013, live from Empire-Fulton Ferry Park)

BEST DIRECTION

Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone, "Fortnight"

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

Ariana Grande, "We Can't Be Friends (Wait for Your Love)"

BEST EDITING

Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone, "Fortnight"

BEST CHOREOGRAPHY

Dua Lipa, "Houdini"

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS

Eminem, "Houdini"

BEST ART DIRECTION

Megan Thee Stallion, "BOA"

MTV PUSH PERFORMANCE OF THE YEAR

TBD

BEST GROUP

TBD

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.