In 2023, one out of every 78 US audio streams was a Taylor Swift song

Beth Garrabrant

By Andrea Dresdale

In 2023, streaming was up nearly 15% in the U.S., and you can thank Taylor Swift for that. According to the 2023 Year-End Report by Luminate, the company that provides the data for Billboard's charts, one out of every 78 U.S. audio streams — and there were 1.2 trillion of them — was a song by Taylor Swift.

What's more, Luminate's year-end report notes that Taylor had five of the top 10 albums of the year, which is a record. 1989 (Taylor's Version) was the first vinyl album in Luminate history to sell 1 million copies in a calendar year, and overall, Taylor sold more albums in 2023 than any other act: She accounted for 6% of all albums sold industry-wide.

But the most popular album overall in 2023, according to Luminate, was Morgan Wallen's One Thing at a Time, featuring his chart-topping hit "Last Night," which was the most streamed on-demand song of the year. Miley Cyrus' "Flowers" was the song most frequently played on the radio.

Overall, music consumption in the U.S. increased by 12.6%.

The year-end report measured data from December 30, 2022, through December 28.

