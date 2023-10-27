'1989 (Taylor's Version)' is here to fill the "Blank Space" in your collection

1989 (Taylor's Version), Taylor Swift's rerecording of the album that made her a global pop superstar, has arrived — on the day she released the original version nine years ago.

Taylor first announced the rerecording on August 9, during her Eras Tour show. 1989 follows Fearless, Red and Speak Now in Taylor's ongoing rerecording project, which she launched following her dispute with her former record label over her master recordings. Fans got their first taste of 1989 (Taylor's Version) in 2021, when she released "Wildest Dreams (Taylor's Version)," and their second in 2022, when she released "This Love (Taylor's Version)."

The album includes new versions of all 16 tracks from the deluxe edition of 1989, including five previously unreleased "From the Vault" tracks: "Slut!," "Say Don't Go," "Now That We Don't Talk," "Suburban Legends" and "Is It Over Now?"

The lyrics to "Slut!" focus on the double standards that women face when it comes to dating. Taylor sings, "I’ll pay the price, you won't/ But if I'm all dressed up/ They might as well be looking at us/ If they call me a slut/ You know it might be worth it for once."

When Taylor announced the rerecording, she wrote, "The 1989 album changed my life in countless ways ... to be perfectly honest, this is my most FAVORITE re-record I've ever done because the 5 From The Vault tracks are so insane. I can't believe they were ever left behind."

The original version of 1989 spun off three #1 singles — "Shake It Off," "Blank Space" and "Bad Blood" — and spent 11 weeks on top of the album chart. It went on to sell over 10 million copies worldwide and win the Grammy for Album of the Year.

