15 years later, Michael Bublé releases video for "Hold On"

Back in 2009, Michael Bublé released the single "Hold On" from his album Crazy Love. Now he's finally gotten around to releasing the video.

Michael posted a clip of the video on Instagram and wrote, "Celebrating the anniversary of Crazy Love by finally releasing the music video to 'Hold On.' This one's been in the vault for 15 years!" The whole video can be seen on YouTube.

In the clip, a baby-faced Michael shows off his skills on the ice by skating around a rink. As other people skate around, we see footage showing what's happening in their lives: a couple adopts a child, a guy is in recovery, another guy is struggling to pay the bills, a woman is taking care of her sick child and so on.

It's not clear why Michael ended up shelving the video. "Hold On," which was a top 10 hit on Billboard's Adult Contemporary chart, is one of the songs included on Michael's latest release, The Best of Bublé. It includes all his hits, fan favorites like his version of the Spider-Man cartoon series and two never-released songs.

