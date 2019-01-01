A death investigation is underway at Club Envy, a gentlemen's club in Tampa, according to Tampa Police.01/03/2019
Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg is coming to the Tampa Bay area to discuss one of his personal goals: fighting climate change.01/03/2019
Palm Harbor’s Jonathan Davenport dreams up the delirious costumes for WWE superstars the New Day.01/03/2019
Dunedin artist Jenipher Lyn says drawing a doodle a day can help boost self-esteem in young girls.01/03/2019
Hillsborough County detectives arrested a Hillsborough County Fire Rescue Lieutenant on Wednesday for domestic battery by strangulation.01/02/2019
The government shutdown is hitting close to home for some people in the Tampa Bay Area, even if they don't work for the government.01/02/2019
The Lakeland police Department made over 30 arrests in their "Street Safe" initiative over the New Year Eve weekend.01/02/2019
A Lock box program in Pasco County gives fire crews access to your home, avoiding forcible entry and the expenses that can arise after from it an emergency.01/02/2019
ZooTampa has measures in place to ensure guest safety following the accident involving a child and a rhino enclosure in Brevard County.01/02/2019
An Alabama man who made headlines traveling the country to voluntarily mow lawns is coming to Tampa.01/02/2019
A City of Lakeland employee is facing charges for luring a 16-year-old girl to have sex with him, according to the Polk County Sheriff's office.01/02/2019
Emergency crews responded to a helicopter crash Wednesday off the coast of Anna Maria Island.01/02/2019
A substitute teacher in Pasco County is facing charges after she was found passed out in her vehicle in the middle of the road with her 7-year-old child in the backseat.01/02/2019
One of the country's largest Epiphany celebrations is set to take place this Sunday for the 113th year.01/02/2019
Several railroad crossing are closed in Lakeland due to a investigation involving a train, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office.01/02/2019
Jake Gervase makes interception in end zone to help Iowa beat No. 18 Mississippi State in Outback Bowl.01/02/2019
Several water fountains were shut down at a Cleveland airport after passengers aboard a Frontier Airlines flight became sick, airport officials said.01/01/2019
It's known as the "New Year's resolution" that's broken the most. Studies show seven in 10 people who join a gym in January will quit by May.01/01/2019
Ali, who is about to turn 13, has been fighting Leukemia for almost two years.01/01/2019