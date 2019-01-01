Now Playing
Tampa police investigating death at gentlemen's club

A death investigation is underway at Club Envy, a gentlemen's club in Tampa, according to Tampa Police.

01/03/2019

Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg brings message to fight climate change to St. Petersburg

Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg is coming to the Tampa Bay area to discuss one of his personal goals: fighting climate change.

01/03/2019

Palm Harbor artist Jonathan Davenport designs wrestling costumes for WWE superstars The New Day

Palm Harbor’s Jonathan Davenport dreams up the delirious costumes for WWE superstars the New Day.

01/03/2019

Dunedin artist and author says a doodle a day can help boost self-esteem

Dunedin artist Jenipher Lyn says drawing a doodle a day can help boost self-esteem in young girls.

01/03/2019

Hillsborough County Fire Rescue Lieutenant arrested for domestic battery by strangulation

Hillsborough County detectives arrested a Hillsborough County Fire Rescue Lieutenant on Wednesday for domestic battery by strangulation.

01/02/2019

Government shutdown hitting close to home for some the Tampa Bay Area

The government shutdown is hitting close to home for some people in the Tampa Bay Area, even if they don't work for the government.

01/02/2019

Lakeland Police arrest more than 30 people New Year's Eve weekend

The Lakeland police Department made over 30 arrests in their "Street Safe" initiative over the New Year Eve weekend.

01/02/2019

Lock box program in Pasco County gives fire crews quicker access during emergencies

A Lock box program in Pasco County gives fire crews access to your home, avoiding forcible entry and the expenses that can arise after from it an emergency.

01/02/2019

How ZooTampa ensures accidents like children falling into a rhino enclosure don't happen

ZooTampa has measures in place to ensure guest safety following the accident involving a child and a rhino enclosure in Brevard County.

01/02/2019

Man who traveled the country voluntarily mowing lawns comes to Tampa

An Alabama man who made headlines traveling the country to voluntarily mow lawns is coming to Tampa.

01/02/2019

Sheriff: City of Lakeland employee lured minor for sex

A City of Lakeland employee is facing charges for luring a 16-year-old girl to have sex with him, according to the Polk County Sheriff's office.

01/02/2019

Helicopter crashes off coast of Anna Maria Island

Emergency crews responded to a helicopter crash Wednesday off the coast of Anna Maria Island.

01/02/2019

Pasco County substitute teacher found passed out in vehicle with child in the back seat

A substitute teacher in Pasco County is facing charges after she was found passed out in her vehicle in the middle of the road with her 7-year-old child in the backseat.

01/02/2019

113th Annual Epiphany Celebration in Tarpon Springs

One of the country's largest Epiphany celebrations is set to take place this Sunday for the 113th year.

01/02/2019

Busch Gardens Tampa Bay is giving away FREE beer in 2019

 01/02/2019

All railroad crossings reopened in Lakeland after fatal train accident investigation

Several railroad crossing are closed in Lakeland due to a investigation involving a train, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office.

01/02/2019

Iowa rallies past No. 18 Mississippi State in Outback Bowl

Jake Gervase makes interception in end zone to help Iowa beat No. 18 Mississippi State in Outback Bowl.

01/02/2019

Airport water fountains shut down after passengers become ill on Frontier Airlines flight to Tampa

Several water fountains were shut down at a Cleveland airport after passengers aboard a Frontier Airlines flight became sick, airport officials said.

01/01/2019

New Year's Resolution? Studies show 7 in 10 people who join the gym in January quit by May

It's known as the "New Year's resolution" that's broken the most. Studies show seven in 10 people who join a gym in January will quit by May.

01/01/2019

Pasco County neighborhood throws New Year's Day parade to honor girl with leukemia

Ali, who is about to turn 13, has been fighting Leukemia for almost two years.

01/01/2019
