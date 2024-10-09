The Tampa Bay bridge you need to cross might already be closed

Massive Skyway Bridge over Tampa Bay shut down due to Hurricane Milton

If you still need to evacuate or move around Tampa Bay, please consider that a bridge you need to cross might already be closed. The following bridges have already closed:

Sunshine Skyway Bridge

Closed

The bridge closed to all traffic as of 11:30 a.m.

The Sunshine Skyway Bridge closes when sustained wind speeds exceed 45 mph.

Howard Frankland Bridge

Closed

Shortly after 12:30 p.m. FDOT said the Howard Frankland Bridge is closed in both directions.

Gandy Bridge

Westbound lanes are closed

FDOT is notified when water encroaches on the Gandy Bridge. FDOT crews work to close these bridges when the Florida Highway Patrol deems it necessary for safety.

Transportation leaders anticipate this will happen by Wednesday afternoon.

Courtney Campbell Causeway

Westbound lanes are closed

FDOT will work with Tampa and Clearwater police to close the Courtney Campbell Causeway when water levels rise and it becomes unsafe for travel.

Transportation leaders anticipate this will happen by Wednesday afternoon.

“Following landfall of Hurricane Milton, and proper safety inspections, Tampa Bay area bridges will be reopened as soon as possible,” FDOT wrote.

