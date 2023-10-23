Win a Christmas at Gaylord Palms Package

There is no better way to celebrate the holidays than gathering your family for Christmas at Gaylord Palms in Orlando. With signature events like ICE!, classic holiday activities such as photos with Santa, and thrilling experiences like ice skating, there’s something for everyone, and you can do it all during SO. MUCH. CHRISTMAS. at Gaylord Palms.

Gaylord Palms Resort Orlando -ICE! Featuring Dr. Seuss’ “How the Grinch Stole Christmas...two million pounds of colorful ice sculptures and thrilling slides all themed to this beloved holiday classic. November 18th through January 1st at Gaylord Palms Orlando.

For more information, including tickets and packages, visit ChristmasAtGaylordPalms.com

TM & ©️ 2022 Dr. Seuss Enterprises, L.P. All Rights Reserve

Package includes: 2-night stay at Gaylord Palms Orlando (Florida view room for up to a family of 4), Entrance tickets to ICE, $100 resort credit along with applicable taxes, resort fees and self-parking for one vehicle. Valid 11/19/22 through 12/30/22 based on availability.

Enter below for your chance to win a vacation package!

©2022 Cox Media Group

On Air105.5 WDUV - Continuous Lite Favorites Logo
    View All
    1-888-723-9388

    Dove Contests

    Win tickets to concerts, unique experiences, great prizes and MORE!

    Pet of the Week

    Pinellas County Animal Services is showcasing a new furry friend each week, brought to you by Fence Outlet!

    Dove Weather

    Get weather news that matters, with forecast and radar from 10 News!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wduv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!