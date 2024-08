The HSP 4th Annual Walk for Whiskers is back!!

Register NOW to walk for the animals on September 21st from 2 – 6pm at John R. Lawrence Park in Dunedin. Registration is $25 and includes a t-shirt and attendance to the day of festivities. Adoptable dogs, PAWsome vendors, doggie costume contest, pool PAWty scavenger hunt, giveaways, prices and SOOO much more!

Register NOW: https://runsignup.com/Race/FL/Dunedin/WalkforWhiskers

©2024 Cox Media Group