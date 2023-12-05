Broadway on the Bay’s A Very Broadway Christmas is a holiday spectacular taking over the Duke Energy Center for the Arts - Mahaffey Theater for two incredible performances. A Very Broadway Christmas features multiple Broadway stars from shows like Wicked, Mean Girls, Matilda, and more! This is the biggest collection of Broadway talent to hit the stage in St. Pete, with Broadway style production numbers, Elves and, even Rockettes! Join us Friday, December 15TH at 4PM and again at 8PM! Tickets available on Ticketmaster, or visit TheMahaffey dot com.

