Very Broadway Christmas

Broadway on the Bay’s A Very Broadway Christmas is a holiday spectacular taking over the Duke Energy Center for the Arts - Mahaffey Theater for two incredible performances. A Very Broadway Christmas features multiple Broadway stars from shows like Wicked, Mean Girls, Matilda, and more! This is the biggest collection of Broadway talent to hit the stage in St. Pete, with Broadway style production numbers, Elves and, even Rockettes! Join us Friday, December 15TH at 4PM and again at 8PM! Tickets available on Ticketmaster, or visit TheMahaffey dot com.

Click here for more info or to purchase tickets!

©2023 Cox Media Group

On Air105.5 WDUV - Continuous Lite Favorites Logo
    View All
    1-888-723-9388

    Dove Contests

    Win tickets to concerts, unique experiences, great prizes and MORE!

    Dove Weather

    Get weather news that matters, with forecast and radar from 10 News!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wduv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!