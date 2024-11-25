USF Football Rolls to Bowl Eligibility For Second Straight Year With 63-30 Dismantling of Tulsa

TAMPA, FLA., NOV. 23, 2024 – South Florida (6-5; 4-3 American) earned the program’s 12th bowl appearance in 24 seasons of play at the FBS level, posting 715 yards of offense in a 63-30 domination of Tulsa (3-8; 1-6 American) Saturday on Senior Day in Raymond James Stadium.

USF’s second straight bowl appearance in two seasons under head coach Alex Golesh gives the Bulls the fourth-most since 1980 in a program’s first 24 years at the FBS level. The Bulls clinched it decisively, jumping to a 28-0 first quarter lead before Tulsa had recorded a first down and taking a 42-7 lead to the half.

USF racked up 454 first half yards, averaging eight yards per play and logging 10 of their season-high 16 explosive plays in the first 30 minutes. The first quarter points and first half yardage total marked USF’s most since a 2016 win over No. 22 Navy, while the 42 first half points were the most in a first half since posting a program-record 51 in a 65-27 win over Cincinnati in 2015.

The Bulls finished with 715 yards, the second-most in program history and the most ever against an FBS opponent. USF’s 63 points marked their most since scoring 65 vs. Cincinnati in 2015 and the program’s first back-to-back 50-point games since 2011.

The Bulls sixth 200-plus yard rushing effort on the year and fourth of more than 300, was led by senior Kelley Joiner who logged his second-straight 100-yard game, reaching that mark after just five carries including an early 48-yard touchdown. One game after posting a career-best 140 yards and 15.6 yards per carry average, Joiner went for 133 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 13.1 yards on 10 carries.

Quarterback Bryce Archie threw for a career-best 305 yards and two touchdowns and ran for 40 and a touchdown in three quarters of work, leading USF to victory for the fourth time as a starter in his sixth-straight start.

The Bulls’ defense was dominating early, not giving up a first down until Tulsa’s fifth drive of the game, forcing two first half turnovers and allowing just seven first half points as USF took command. USF collected a season-best five turnovers, one game after posting four in a win at Charlotte and now has 23 on the year.

The Bulls leapt out of the gate, with Joiner posting a 20-yard run on the first play from scrimmage and ripping a 48-yard scoring run right up the middle for a 7-0 lead just three plays and 41 seconds into the game.

The defense forced a quick three-and-out, with Tulsa going backward three yards on its opening possession. Archie led the offense back on the field and a 26-yard strike to Sean Atkins got the Bulls to the TU24. Five plays later Nay’ Quan Wright went one yard over the right side for a 14-0 lead.

With the Bulls in the backfield again pressuring the Tulsa quarterback, the Golden Hurricane had another three-and-out. Archie drove the Bulls to the UT30, hitting Josh Porter for a 32-yard gain, but the drive stalled and the 47-yard field goal attempt was no good.

Tawfiq Byard collected the first of his two turnovers on the night, intercepting Tulsa quarterback Cooper Legas at the UT38. Two plays later, Joiner ran 38 yards over the right side to the UT2. Joiner finished the drive with a 1-yard touchdown run two plays later and the Bulls led 21-0.

The defense again held Tulsa without a first down, this time holding the Golden Hurricane on a 4th-and-1 attempt at their own 34. USF wasted little time making it 28-0 as Archie hit tight end Payten Singletary for an 18-yard gain and Archie scored on a 6-yard run three plays later.

Tulsa finally gained a first down and moved into USF territory, but senior DJ Gordon forced a fumble and Byard recovered at the USF27. The Bulls moved the ball but were forced to punt.

Tulsa’s Anthony Watkins blew through the middle and appeared destined or a touchdown, but USF freshman James Chenault chased him down from behind and brought the runner down at the USF2 after a 77-yard gain. There, the Bulls defense did not relent, stopping Tulsa on four downs and getting the ball back when Mac Harris dropped Watkins for a four-yard loss in the flat on a 4th-and-goal play from the two.

Archie then drove the Bulls 94 yards for the touchdown, hitting Keshaun Singleton (5 catches for 96 yards on the night) on a short pass near midfield and watching the sophomore break tackles on his way to a 58-yard touchdown and a 35-0 lead.

Tulsa found some offense on their seventh drive and moved 75 yards for a touchdown on an 11-yard pass from Legas to Joseph Willams. Buts, USF made 42-7 when Archie hit Payten Singletary for a 16-yard touchdown with 2:27 to play in the half.

The Bulls substituted liberally in a second half that saw Izzy Carter lead the offense for much of the half and finish with 102 yards and two touchdowns on 6-of-8 passing. One of those touchdowns was a 59-yard catch and run from freshman tight end Jonathan Echols, his first catch as a Bull.

KEY STATS

• USF’s 715 total yards marked the second-most in program history (745 vs. Florida A&M in 2011) and most-ever against and FBS opponent.

• USF scored a touchdown in the first 41 seconds and jumped to a 28-0 first quarter lead, the Bulls’ most first-quarter points since posting 28 in a 52-45 victory over No. 22 Navy in 2016.

• USF racked up 454 first half yards, averaging eight yards per play and logging 10 of their season high 16 explosive plays in the first 30 minutes. The first half yardage total marked USF’s most since a 2016 win over No. 22 Navy, while 42 first half points were the most in a first half since posting a program-record 51 in a 65-27 win over Cincinnati in 2015.

• USF posted five rushing touchdowns on the day, giving them 11 in its last two games and 30 on the year, tied for second-most in program history (2007 & 2017). The record is 47 set in 2016.

NOTABLES

• RB Kelley Joiner posted a 48-yard touchdown on the third play of the game on his way to his second-straight 100-yard game and the seventh of his career. Joiner finished with 131 yards and two touchdowns on 10 carries, his fifth multiple rushing touchdown game of the season. Joiner now stands 6th on the USF career rushing charts with 2,159 yards.

• S Tawfiq Byard recorded his first career interception in the first half and added a fumble recovery while posting five tackles and a tackle for loss.

• QB Bryce Archie posted 345 total yards and three touchdowns, passing for a career-best 305 and two touchdowns on the day while running for 40 and one.

UP NEXT

USF wraps up the regular season campaign with a road date at Rice next Saturday. The 2:00 p.m. (ET) kickoff on ESPN+ will mark the Bulls’ first-ever game at Rice Stadium in Houston.

Single Game Tickets

Tickets: www.USFBullsTix.com

Future schedules can be viewed HERE

ABOUT USF FOOTBALL The USF football program first took the field in 1997 and completed its 27th season in 2023 with a program-best six-game turnaround and Boca Raton Bowl victory under first-year head coach Alex Golesh. USF completed construction on a new $22 million Indoor Performance Facility in 2023 and a $340-million on-campus stadium and football operations center is slated for completion by 2027. The Bulls have posted 16 winning seasons, earned 16 All-America selections (including two consensus selections, the last coming in 2021), as well as 32 first-team all-conference honorees. USF has had 30 players selected in the NFL Draft and the Bulls have made 11 bowl game appearances (going 7-4), posting a program-record six straight appearances from 2005-2010 and making four straight bowl appearances from 2015-18. USF posted back-to-back 10-win seasons in 2016 and 2017, logging a program-record 11-2 mark in 2016, while finishing both seasons ranked in the Top 25. USF spent a program-record 20 straight weeks ranked in the Top 25 during the 2016 and 2017 campaigns and reached as high as No. 2 in the Associated Press rankings during the 2007 season.

Follow @USFFootball on Twitter for all the latest information concerning the USF Football program.

– #GoBulls –





©2022 Cox Media Group