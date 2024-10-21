USF Football Downs UAB, 35-25, Outscoring Blazers 28-6 Down the Stretch

TAMPA, FLA., OCT. 19, 2024 – Returning to Raymond James Stadium for the first time in three weeks, South Florida (3-4; 1-2 American) outscored UAB 28-6 down the stretch to notch its first American Athletic Conference win of the season, 35-25, over the Blazers (1-6; 0-4 American) on Saturday.

Junior quarterback Bryce Archie, in his second career start, went 17-of-31 for 201 yards and two touchdowns to log his first career win. He utilized sophomore wide receiver Keshaun Singleton, making his first career start, who posted career highs with four receptions for 105 yards, including a 67-yard touchdown catch that marked the Bulls’ longest pass play of the season.

Senior wide receiver Sean Atkins posted four catches on the day to pass Andre Davis’ (2011-14) program record in career receptions (153), finishing the night with 157. Atkins added a career-best 54-yard punt return that set up a Bulls touchdown in the fourth quarter.

UAB led 9-7 at the half as the Blazers knocked in field goals from 41, 32 and 29 yards. The Blazers posted 244 yards to USF’s 175 in the half and both teams struggled on the ground, posting 16 and 17 rushing yards, respectively. But, USF got the run game going in the second half as the Bulls finished with 154 yards on the ground led by Kelley Joiner Jr.’s 94 rushing yards (77 in the second half) and three total touchdowns (2 rushing, 1 receiving).

UAB got the opening kickoff to start the second half and saw Jalen Kitna hit Terrell McDonald for a 38-yard gain into USF territory. One play later, he hit Amare Thomas for a 15-yard touchdown and UAB led 16-7 after going 65 yards in three plays.

An 18-yard gain from Joiner Jr. got the Bulls first drive of the second half going, but the Bulls stalled at midfield and had to punt. Andrew Stokes pined UAB at its own 12 and the defense delivered a three-and-out. But Atkins fumbled the punt and UAB recovered on the USF32. Again, the defense responded, forcing a 48-yard field goal that gave UAB a 12-point lead, 19-7, with 10:12 to play in the third quarter.

The momentum shifted from there.

On the Bulls next possession, a personal foul on UAB moved USF across the 50. USF kept moving with the run game and a strong run from Joiner, breaking two tackles, moved the Bulls to the UAB5. However, a hands to the face personal foul on USF moved the ball back to the 15. Ta’Ron Keith barreled up the middle to get the Bulls back to the 4, and a play later Keith powered into the endzone to cut the UAB lead to 19-14.

Linebacker Jahlyn Shuler intercepted Jalen Kitna near midfield and returned it to the UAB18. Three plays later, Nay’Quan Wright pounded into the endzone from a yard out and the Bulls had a 20-19 lead, after the two-point conversion attempt failed.

Freshman Ira Singleton forced a Kitna fumble (recovered by Tavin Ward) on UAB’s next possession. USF failed to capitalize, however, and had to punt. Shuler forced another Kitna fumble on the Blazers next possession, but UAB recovered and, three plays later, Kitna hit Amare Thomas for a seven-yard touchdown that returned the lead to the Blazers, 25-20, early in the fourth quarter.

Keshaun Singleton made a tough comeback catch for a gain of 24 yards to move the Bulls to midfield, but the drive stalled there and UAB took over at its own 7 after a Stokes punt. An Ira Singleton sack of Kitna on third down forced a punt and Atkins delivered a career-best 54-yard return, weaving his way to the UAB16.

Two plays later, Joiner Jr. dove in from a yard out for the go-ahead touchdown. Archie hit Michael Brown-Stephens in the back of the endzone for the two-point conversion and USF led, 28-25, with 6:17 to play.

The Bulls defense forced a turnover on downs, stopping UAB on a 4th-and-3 with pass break-up Kajuan Banks. USF took over on the UAB 36 and iced the game when Joiner Jr. delivered a 33-yard touchdown run with 2:55 to play.

Back to the Start

UAB opened the scoring midway through the first quarter after a pass interference call moved them to the USF29. The Bulls defense stiffened there and forced a 41-yard field goal that gave the Blazers a 3-0 lead.

USF appeared to strike quickly with a 77-yard touchdown pass to JeyQuan Smith, but officials flagged the Bulls for illegal touching due to Smith’s alignment in the formation and the play came back. One play later, the Bulls were forced to punt.

After USF forced a punt, Atkins appeared to fumble the return and Jarvis Lee scooped it and scored, but Atkins was ruled down and the Bulls took over on their own 33. On the next play, Archie hit Singleton for a 67-yard touchdown and the Bulls led, 7-3.

UAB responded, driving 64 yards to get a 29-yard field goal. The Blazers tacked on another 32-yard field goal with 21 seconds to play in the half to take a 9-7 lead to the locker room.

KEY STATS

• Trailing 19-7 with 10:12 to play in the third quarter, USF outscored UAB 28-6 the rest of the way.

• The Bulls posted 137 of their 154 rushing yards in the second half, led by Kelley Joiner Jr. who posted 77 of his 94 rushing yards in the second half.

• USF went 8-of-19 on third down and 1-for-1 on fourth down conversions, while the defense held UAB to 6-of-21 on third down and 1-of-3 on fourth.

• USF posted a season-high four sacks among their 10 tackles for loss on the day.

NOTABLES

• WR Keshaun Singleton, a sophomore, made his first career start and recorded career highs of 4 receptions for 105 yards and a 67-yard touchdown.

• QB Bryce Archie’s 67-yard touchdown pass to WR Keshaun Singleton marked the Bulls longest pass play of the season and Singleton’s first career catch. Archie finished 17-of-31 for 201 yards and two touchdowns on the day.

• WR Sean Atkins broke Andre Davis ‘s all-time in career receptions record (153), increasing his career total to 157 with four catches on the day. He also moved into fourth all-time in career receiving yards (1,744) in USF program history.

UP NEXT

The Bulls will get their second bye week of the season next week before returning to action in a Friday night primetime class at FAU on Nov. 1. That game will be broadcast on ESPN and will mark the Bulls first game vs. the Owls in Boca Raton since a 35-23 victory in 2007, and just the second. FAU beat the Bulls in Tampa last year.

